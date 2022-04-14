Hawaii Couple Drops Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller — See All The Details

MEGA

The restraining order against Ezra Miller has been dropped, a new report reveals.

Just two weeks after a Hawaiian couple filed a temporary restraining order against the Fantastic Beasts actor, the entire case has now been dismissed by a judge, per their request.

According to a report from People, attorney William Dean — who is representing the two Hawaii residents — confirmed that his clients decided to drop the case, which was officially dismissed on Monday, April 11.

The couple first filed court documents just two weeks prior, claiming that Miller threatened and harassed them at their home in the early morning hours on Monday, March 28.

According to their filing, [Miller] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying ‘I will bury you and your s**t wife. [Ezra] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]”

The petition also noted: “[Ezra] is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier, as well as sending associates to harass [the couple].”

The couple — who have not been named — asked that the actor be barred from contacting them in any way and prohibited from showing up at their home and place of employment.

The outburst described by the Hawaii residents occurred just hours after Miller — who uses they/them pronouns — was released from jail following a disorderly conduct arrest.

As OK! reported, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor was staying with the couple while in Hawaii, after meeting one of them at a farmer’s market. They even bailed Miller out of jail on $500 bond before the alleged incident took place.

Miller, 29, was initially taken into police custody after partying at a karaoke bar in Hilo, where they reportedly got “agitated” by people singing and began “yelling obscenities” at the patrons.

“At one point [Miller] grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” the police report stated. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.