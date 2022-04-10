JoJo Siwa Claims She ‘Wasn’t Invited’ to the Kids’ Choice Awards, Spills Awards Show Still Played Her Music

Mega

Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa was a no show for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards which aired Saturday night.

Viewers at home wondered why the 18-year-old pop star was nowhere to be seen, especially since her songs played at various points throughout the broadcast.

Siwa’s explanation … she wasn’t even invited.

Siwa, who has had a complicated relationship with Nickelodeon in recent months, addressed her absence in an Instagram video she shared late Saturday night.

She revealed, “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t getan invite.”

The internet sensation followed up her video showing her song One Chance also being played as the awards ceremony with the caption, “So my song made it, but I didn’t.”

Fans have been speculating online as to why the Dancing With the Stars alum didn’t even get a chance to be slimed this year.

One of the leading theories on Twitter are fans believing Nickelodeon are trying to distance themselves from Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community last year, appearing at recent events with her ex girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

A lot of changes have been happening to the young pop star. As Radar recently reported, the Boomerang singer chopped off her signature ponytail earlier this week and is now sporting a spunky pixie cut.

Siwa’s fans think the recent changes were maybe considered too risky for Nickelodeon’s young audience, but the haircut debuted long after invites for the event would have gone out.

“Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in saying that they were “obsessed” with teenage celebrities who “don’t take sh*t from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves.”

This isn’t the first transgression between Nickelodeon and the young pop star. Back in September 2021, Siwa claimed the network wouldn’t let her perform several songs she had previously recorded for the Paramount+ movie The J Team.

The singer wrote a series of tweets which declared, “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

She continued calling out the kid’s network, “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

The tweets have since been deleted.