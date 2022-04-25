Lea Michelle offers to carry Jonathan Groff’s baby

Lea Michele wants to carry Jonathan Groff’s baby.

The 35-year-old actress – who has 20-month-old son Ever with husband Zandy Reich – reunited with her former ‘Glee’ co-star and offered to carry his baby because she “loves being pregnant.”

She said: “I’ll carry your baby. I will!”

He asked “You will?” to which she clarified: “Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It’s so much fun!”

In a joint interview with PEOPLE, Jonathan – who has no children but has been dating choreographer Corey Baker since 2018 – quipped: “Good to know!”

However, the ‘Frozen’ star – who rose to fame alongside Lea when the pair starred in Tony Award winning musical ‘Spring Awakening’ back in 2006 before going on to further success as rivals on the musical comedy series ‘Glee’ – joked that he has a “weird quirk” with children that often scares them but has an “in” with Lea’s son because he loves Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’, which Jonathan starred in back in 2015.

He said: “I have this weird quirk where I scare small children because — this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2 — I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out! This is the case with Ever as well. So I’m slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back. My one in with him is that he likes ‘You’ll Be Back’ from ‘Hamilton’ Whenever we FaceTime and Ever’s there, I’ll be like, ‘Da, da, da, da, da!’ [I’m] waiting [for] the age when he’s going to be able to watch ‘Frozen,’ and then maybe I’ll have another in, but I’m working on it!”