Olly Alexander is smitten with his mystery man.

The Years and Years star previously revealed he has a “paramour” and though he wouldn’t name his partner, he revealed he had known him for years before they got together romantically.

The ‘It’s A Sin’ actor – who was previously in a relationship with former Clean Bandit star Neil Milan – gushed that he’s never felt love like this before.

He said: “I’m in love. I feel like this is a new feeling for me as well, even though I’m with someone who, we were together quite a long time ago, but now we’re kind of in a sequel.

“This one has turned out to be really, really good. It’s also a bit of a pandemic rekindle.”

The 31-year-old singer-and-actor loves having someone to “lean on” after years of being single.

Speaking on ‘Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever’ podcast, he spilled: “I haven’t been in one place for so long, so just having this experience with someone I really love and being able to lean on someone has been amazing.

“I was single for quite a while.”

Olly feeling secure with his partner comes after he admitted he finds it harder to “trust” people because it’s difficult for him to have any sort of anonymity – while he also struggled to form intimate relationships.

Discussing the inspiration behind the songs on his most recent album, ‘Night Call’, he said: “I was lacking a lot of things in my life like fun and connections with strangers, sex, intimacy in general.

“[The songs talk about how] a hook-up could be the most transcendent, beautiful experience. I felt like it was just something that I couldn’t experience any more in my life for different reasons. Trusting people became harder . . . there are definitely places in the world where I’m anonymous, but it can feel like that’s sort of taken away from you.

“It was almost getting into character and saying things that I would never have said in real life. Just pushing this more confident part of my personality.”