Turning The Tables: Chris Noth Ready For A Tell-All, Infuriated Over ‘SATC’ Castmates Abandoning Him

MEGA

Turning the tables!

Chris Nothis fuming over the lack of support he’s received in the wake of his recent sex scandal, spills a source, who says he’s itching to get even with a revenge tell-all.

MEGA

The Sex and the City alum had his scenes cut from the season finale of the recent reboot, And Just Like That, after multiple women accused him of sexual assault last December.

CHRIS NOTH MAKES RARE APPEARANCE TO TAKE SON KEATS OUT FOR ICE CREAM FOLLOWING SEXUAL ASSAULT SCANDAL

And according to the source, Noth is especially peeved at ex-castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixonand Kristin Davis“because they spent years acting like his friends and then appeared to dump him with no questions asked.”

Now, adds the source, “he’s thinking about getting even by revealing all sorts of dirty laundry about his days on the show.” The embittered actor, 67, who was also fired from The Equalizer, “still maintains he will be proven innocent, and he’s furious that no one stood by him,” continues the source. “He’s not going to hold back in this book — so everyone may have good reason to panic!”

MEGA

As OK! previously reported, after multiple women came forward with accusations about Noth, the ladies of the hit HBO series put out a joint statement in support of the alleged victims.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their personal experiences,” the December 20 statement read. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

CHRIS NOTH SPOTTED WITH RINGLESS WIFE TARA WILSON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

The actor made a statement of his own claiming, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he concluded.