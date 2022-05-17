Andy Cohen Excited About Daughter's Hair - Towleroad Gay News

Andy Cohen is excited about trying different hairstyles on his daughter.

The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host welcomed baby Lucy into the world via surrogate last month and he admitted one of the things he’s most looking forward to about having a girl is getting creative with her locks.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s exciting! I’m already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I’m workshopping.

“I already know how to braid.

“[And] I’ve got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’! I talk to the hair and make-up people every night at my show.”

Andy is also dad to three-year-old Ben, and though the little boy is smitten with his baby sister, he needs to keep an eye on their interactions.

He said: “Maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her? So I’m monitoring the situation closely.”

The 53-year-old star announced Lucy’s birth on Instagram on 29 April.

Alongside a picture of himself cradling the newborn, he wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

The ‘Real Housewives’ producer went on to thank his “rock star” surrogate and noted that Benjamin “can’t wait” to meet his younger sister.

He added: “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy!”(sic)

Back in 2018, Andy – who is currently single and broke up from Broadway star John Hill in 2020 after three years of dating – previously spoke how much he longed for a family prior to the birth of his son.

At the time, he said: “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”