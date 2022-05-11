Cuffed On Live Stream: Andy Dick Arrested For Felony Sexual Battery After Cops Surround His Trailer - Towleroad Gay News

Bauer-Griffin / MEGA

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested for alleged felony sexual battery after being accused of assaulting a man at O’Neill Regional Park in Orange County, California.

Captain Content’s RV captured the very moment cops arrived on his property in a live stream and surrounded his trailer before hauling him away in cuffs.

TMZ published the video on Wednesday, and according to the report, onlookers saw police going into Dick’s RV and searching it for possible evidence.

Interestingly, live stream legal troubles have happened to the embattled TV personality, 56, before.

Last month, cops did a welfare check at the place Dick was staying in Las Vegas after a man he was with wielded a gun during an argument, all of which happened on a live video. After chatting with the comedian and being assured he was safe, the police left.

As Radar previously reported, Dick also was “mugged” in April as well, claiming he was ambushed by a stranger in Sin City. He recounted what happened while chatting with his rumored fiancée, Elisa Jordana, on her show, Kermit and Friends.

Dick said he “didn’t do anything” to cause the beatdown and implied it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The wounded star showcased his gruesome injuries and said he may have “blacked out” during the ordeal, also declaring he was “never coming back to Vegas again.”

Dick has had multiple brushes with the law in recent years, some involving his partners and other individuals. He was previously sentenced to 14 days behind bars in 2019 for misdemeanor sexual battery after he allegedly groped a woman’s backside, but was released after one night because of overcrowding.

Before that, he was axed from an indie film due to being accused of groping cast and crew members in 2017.

He denied the claims but did offer some sort of explanation, stating, “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them.”

“It’s me being funny,” he explained to the Hollywood Reporter at the time, citing his outlandish humor. “I’m not trying to sexually harass people.” Dick added, “Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”