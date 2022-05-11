Dodgers To Wear On-Field LGBT Pride Caps For Gay Pride - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

uSports.org

For its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night on June 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers will wear on-field pride caps for the first time. The famous L.A. lettering on the team hat will be filled with the rainbow colors of the pride flag. The Dodgers and their bitter rival Giants will both don pride caps when they battle in San Francisco on June 11. “The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally,” Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten said. “The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we’re proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodge…

Read More