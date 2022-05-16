 Edgy Fashions Take Over! Stars Hit The Red Carpet At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards: See Sin City Styles - Towleroad Gay News

Edgy Fashions Take Over! Stars Hit The Red Carpet At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards: See Sin City Styles

Radar Online
gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA

The Billboard Music Awards honors some of the hottest names in music, and many of them are celebrating by making fashion statements on the red carpet.

With the star-studded affair taking place in Las Vegas tonight, the celebs knew that meant one thing: no ensemble is too daring.

From the skin-baring outfits to the perfectly tailored suits, the attendees are paving the way for new trends to take over.

Several of the biggest names in music have flown into Sin City and are gathering at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to find out which heavy-hitting performers won top honors this year.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” host Diddy said in a statement prior to the ceremony. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2022 red carpet looks:

Erin Lim

The E! personality stunned while making a statement on the red carpet in a black and pink floral gown.

gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA

Janette Ok

The TikTok star brought a splash of pink in her bright dress paired with matching gloves.

gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA

Rocsi Diaz

Ethereal beauty! The TV host wowed in an off-the-shoulder number worn with gold accessories.

gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA

Emily Orozco

The producer was all smiles as she dazzled in her sheer black dress.

gilbertflores@broadimage / MEGA