Florida School Board Reverses Decision To Censor ‘don’t Say Gay’ Protest Yearbook Photos - Towleroad Gay News

Published by
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
The Seminole County School Board scrapped a plan Tuesday to put stickers over yearbook photos of students protesting against Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill, responding to a public backlash against the move. The school board voted 5-0 not to obscure the photos and captions of a walkout protest featured in Lyman High School’s yearbook. Instead, a sticker will be placed on the page that explains the protest was student-led and not sponsored by the school. Amy Pennock, the school board chair, and other board members said they would purchase the new stickers that wouldn’t cover the yearbo…