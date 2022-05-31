Greece tries to make up lost ground on LGBTQ+ rights

Published by

Reuters UK

By Renee Maltezou and Deborah Kyvrikosaios ATHENS (Reuters) – Raised in rural Greece, queer artist and author Sam Albatros recalls how their mother tried to console them about the bullying at school. “My mom said: ‘Don’t worry, when you grow up you are going to marry a woman, you are going to have kids and you will show them’… The worst thing is that she said this to actually comfort me,” Albatros said. Last year, Albatros (their artistic name) published ‘Faulty Boy’, a book describing the challenges that gender queer children face in Greece, a largely conservative country where the influent…

Read More