Halsey Has Revealed They Have Been Newly Diagnosed With Numerous Health Conditions - Towleroad Gay News

Halsey has revealed they have been newly diagnosed with numerous health conditions.

The ‘Control’ hitmaker – real name Ashley Frangipane -has discovered they were being made unwell in part by undetected Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after they “started getting really, really, really sick” from allergies.

The 27-year-old pop star – who has nine-month-old son Ender with Alev Aydin – told fans via her Instagram Story: “Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on.”

Halsey said that after “basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors” she was given the news.

These conditions add to the ‘Closer’ hitmaker’s well-documented journey with health complications surrounding their endometriosis but Halsey has “been looking for answers” to what was causing the problems for a long time.

Halsey said: “I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

Halsey says “worrying” about her was not necessary as she shared that she was in rehearsal for their upcoming ‘Love and Power’ tour.

They said: “I don’t want anybody to be worrying,” before detailing that “I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I can perform my best for all of you.”

Halsey quipped: “I’m here, I’m ready to go. The tour is going to be f****** crazy.”