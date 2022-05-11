Jesse Williams' Explicit Broadway Video Being Scrubbed Off Twitter - Towleroad Gay News

Mega

The videos of Jesse Williams showering on stage during his Broadway show Take Me Out have started to be removed from social media — after the company behind the show started to take action.

Earlier this week, photos and a video of the 40-year-old actor in the buff were posted on Twitter by an unknown individual who attended the New York performance and broke the no-camera rule.

The show features Williams stars in the production as a biracial black professional baseball player who has to deal with the backlash after he comes out as gay.

One scene in the show has Williams and his co-star Patrick J. Adams without clothes on. The theater had a rule in place where all attendees had to turn over their cellular devices but one phone was snuck in.

Following the leak, Jesse appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to talk about the scene in question. He said it was all new to him since it was his first Broadway show and he was still getting used to it.

Cohen did not press him about the leak but only about the play.

Hours later, Second Stage Theater announced they were working to have the photo and video removed from the internet by using take-down notices. They also said they would be hiring additional employees to enforce the no-camera rule during future performances.

“It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members and, most importantly, the cast in this manner,” Second Stage said. “Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable, and can have severe legal consequences. posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and the audience forged in the theater community.”

Hours later, a number of the original posts on Twitter were taken down by the social media company — citing the video had violated the rules. A number of new posts have popped up that show how hard it will be to completely erase the footage.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jesse is not only dealing with the leak but also a bitter court battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.