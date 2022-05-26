Lithuanian parliament agrees to consider same-sex partnership bill

Published by

Reuters UK

By Andrius Sytas VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania’s parliament on Thursday voted to accept a draft bill legalizing same-sex civil partnerships for further debate, after voting down a similar bill in May 2021. Seventy lawmakers voted in favour and 52 against accepting the measure for discussion, with several opponents raising questions about whether legalizing same-sex partnerships would go against Catholic teachings. Proponents were mildly encouraged but acknowledged that challenges lay ahead to passage of the bill in the strongly Catholic country. “My feelings are mixed after the vote,” Elzbieta…

Read More