Nazi Flags Waved During Protest At Entrance To Disney World (VIDEO) - Towleroad Gay News

Nazi Flags Waved During Protest at Entrance to Disney World (VIDEO)

@pcdevv Things are starting to get crazy.. #SearchForWonderMom #news #disney #florida #disneyworld ♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean – Main Theme – He's A Pirate – Geek Music
Footage of people waving Nazi flags outside an entrance to Disney World has gone viral on TikTok. TikTok user @pcdevv captured a brief clip of what appears to be at least two people holding flags emblazoned with swastikas in front of a sign welcoming visitors into the Disney park in Florida. Another person in the group appears to be holding a megaphone. “Happening right now at Walt Disney World,” text on the video reads. “Things are starting to get crazy,” the TikTok user captioned the 5-second clip. Watch the video below: @pcdevv Things are starting to get crazy.. #SearchForWonderMom #news #d…

