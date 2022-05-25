New York City removes last public phone booth

A phone booth, redesigned by the artist Glenn Ligon, on a Manhattan street. The New York city administration began dismantling telephone booths in January 2021, and has been setting up free wi-fi kiosks to replace pay phones. Christina Horsten/dpa

The last remaining public telephone booth on the streets of New York City has been removed and will be put in a museum, authorities have said.

The telephone booth with two coin-operated machines near Times Square is to be exhibited in the New York City Museum in the future, the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation announced.

Over the past years, the city administration has been setting up so-called LinkNYC kiosks across New York, which offer free wi-fi and USB charging ports, to replace coin-operated pay phones.

There are still some privately operated pay phones left in the city, however, for example in several subway stations.