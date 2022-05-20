NYC Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Confirms Engagement To Longtime Love Riley Roberts - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

Radar Online

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will have to add planning a wedding to her busy agenda! The 32-year-old New York City congresswoman confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Riley Roberts.

“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” she tweeted on Thursday while replying to an article about their future nuptials. AOC must be good at secrets because Roberts popped the question last month during a trip to Puerto Rico.

“We got engaged last month in my family’s hometown in Puerto Rico,” the outspoken Democrat told Insider.

AOC hasn’t started planning the ceremony, telling the outlet via Twitter message, “No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning.”

The two met when they were undergraduates at Boston University.

According to the autobiography Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC, written by the editors of New York Magazine, AOC’s husband-to-be caught her attention during a weekly Coffee and Conversation debate.

“Every guy went through their phase where they had a crush on her,” the politician’s pal Eric Baker told the writers.

Revealing that “Riley was, for lack of a better term, the s—-starter,” Baker said, the future Mr. AOC is “just as smart as anyone you’ve ever met, probably smarter, but he would actively say things just to stir the pot.”

Baker stated, “I think she enjoyed his pushback.”

When it comes to his love for her, another friend said there’s no question that Riley is the right man for her — which was allegedly evident when a group of friends watched Netflix’s documentary Knock Down the House.

Raul Fernandez told Vanity Fair that Riley was “just bawling” during the scenes of AOC’s dad’s death.

“I was like, ‘He really, deeply loves this woman.’ What more can you ask for?” Fernandez remembered thinking. Their relationship hasn’t been perfect.

AOC and Riley did break up temporarily once.

The engaged pair got over that hurdle and now live together in the city with their adorable dog, Deco.

Congrats to the happy couple!