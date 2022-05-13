Orlando Bloom Shows Washboard Abs & Tattoos On Set — Fans Go Wild! Plus: Bloom SloMo Swims With Sharks, Hugs Kids In Ukraine: FRIDAYS - Towleroad Gay News

MEGA MEGA

Hubba, hubba! Orlando Bloom blessed fans on Thursday, May 12, when he uploaded a photo of himself without a shirt on. The actor, 45, showed off a bunch of his tattoos and his washboard abs while on set.

“some set bits n bobs #bts & n 🦉,” he wrote.

Of course, people went nuts over the steamy snap. One person wrote, “YOURE SO HOTTTTT AAAHHHH ❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍,” while another added, “Daddy. 🔥 lol 😝.”

A third person exclaimed, “Omgg 🔥🔥😍.”

Even celebs got in on the action — Chelsea Handler wrote, “You’re the cutest in the whole world, Orlando,” while Jennifer Aniston “liked” the snapshot.

Bloom has never been one to shy away from being naked — in fact, in 2016, he was seen paddleboarding alongside his now-fiancée, Katy Perry, in the buff.

While talking to Howard Stern, the “Roar” songstress was asked if Bloom went naked on purpose since he knew there was paparazzi around, to which she replied, “I mean, I would have never, like, set him up. If I had a real thought, but in the back of my mind … I am Jim Carrey in The Truman Show a little bit, so I thought maybe there would be a chance. I would say I’m a little bit more of the pragmatic in the partnership.”

“Well it was Europe. Honestly, we had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was naked. It was Europe, it was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip,” she continued.

Recently, Perry was spotted without her engagement ring while on American Idol and at the 2022 Met Gala. However, she seemed to reassure her followers that the two are just fine, as she showed off gorgeous flowers the actor sent her on Mother’s Day.