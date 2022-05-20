Ousted Rep. Madison Cawthorn Calls For 'Dark MAGA' To Rise Up, Take Over Political Right - Towleroad Gay News

MEGA MEGA

Fresh off his loss in a primary election in North Carolina, soon-to-be outgoing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is now calling for a new party to form on the right.

“It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command,” Cawthorn wrote in an Instagram post.

The post was made days after Cawthorn lost in the Republican primary against Chuck Edwards. That means the youngest member of the U.S. House of Representatives will serve just a lone 2-year term.

Cawthorn has become a political lightning rod for his far-right views and unwavering support of former President Donald Trump.

In his first Instagram post since the election, Cawthorn highlighted several “America first patriots,” including Steven Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Cawthorn said few people had his back when he was targeted by the “establishment” in the weeks before the election. He added the people he labeled “America first patriots” were those who came to his defense.

“There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal,” Cawthorn wrote.

The lame-duck congressman said there is an enemy out there to defeat, but it will never be defeated until the “cowardly” and “weak” members lose in the Republican party. Cawthorn did not specify who the enemy is or the members in the GOP who should be targeted.

“Their days are numbered. We are coming,” Cawthorn wrote.

In the weeks before the election, Cawthorn was involved in a string of embarrassing controversies. They included photos of him dressed in drag and in videos in sexually suggestive positions with other men.

One video showed him naked and thrusting his pelvis into another man. Cawthorn blasted the release of the video and said he wouldn’t back down and blackmail would not win.

“Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny,” he said at the time. “We were acting foolish and joking. That’s it.”