Soccer-Prince William Praises Blackpool's Daniels For Coming Out - Towleroad Gay News

(Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William offered praise and support to Jake Daniels after the Blackpool forward came out as gay, saying he hoped the groundbreaking decision would serve as an inspiration. Daniels, 17, announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first active male professional soccer player in Britain to do so since the late Justin Fashanu in 1990. “What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society,” William wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same ……

