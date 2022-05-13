Superstar Support! Debbie Gibson Reveals Sweet Musical Voicemail Mariah Carey Left Praising Her; Carey Also Reached Out To Britney - Towleroad Gay News

mega mega

Debbie Gibson just shared a supportive message from a huge superstar!

The former teen pop star, 51, took to Instagram earlier this month to share a very special voicemail she received from Mariah Carey after Gibson sent her a message to reflect on their shared history of being teenagers pursuing the music industry in the late 1980s.

@debbiegibson/instagram

Much to the singer’s surprise, the “We Belong Together” vocalist, 53, responded back to the message — In a BIG way.

NICK CANNON WRITES LOVE SONG ‘ALONE’ FOR EX-WIFE MARIAH CAREY, CONFESSES HIS LINGERING FEELINGS AFTER SPLITTING 8 YEARS AGO

Carey began the sweet voice memo by sending her fellow musician lots of love. “A little story for you to know, I was always so ‘ah! when am I getting my record deal?,’ because you had an amazing song out,” she said before launching into her own rendition of Gibson’s 1986 hit “Only In My Dreams.”

“It literally gets me choked up to hear her singing that song that’s going to be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year,” the blonde beauty said before sending the love right back to Carey.

“I’m so honored that she was inspired by me and that she took the time to do that,” the “Lost In Your Eyes” artist gushed over the Grammy Award winning star.

DEBBIE GIBSON REVEALS HOW BOTOX LED TO LYME DISEASE DIAGNOSIS

mega

Gibson made sure to ask Carey if it was okay to share the adoring message with her 199k Instagram followers, to which she agreed.

The “Touch My Body” artist has been reaching out to her fellow pop stars quite often these days. As OK! previously reported, Carey reached out to Britney Spears while she was still in her conservatorship to let her know she was “not alone.”

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific,” Carey recently told NME of what Spears had endured. “So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.'”