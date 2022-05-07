Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki coming out was ‘meaningful’

Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki coming out as bisexual was “meaningful to people who spotted it”.

The 41-year-old actor plays the first bisexual lead character in the Marvel Universe – but Tom admits there’s “further to go”.

Asked about starring in the Disney+ series ‘Loki’, Tom replied: “I was just really honoured to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new.”

Tom – who previously played Loki in several Marvel movies, including ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – acknowledges that Loki coming out as bisexual was still only a “small step”.

But he maintains that it’s an “important” moment for the franchise.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Loki’s sexuality is addressed in the third episode of the series.

Sylvie, a female character, asks Loki: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps another prince?”

And Loki replies: “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.”

Marvel writer Kate Herron has also addressed the issue on Twitter.

She previously wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. (sic)”

However, the writer accepted that, at this stage, it’s just a “small step”.

She said: “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki (sic)”