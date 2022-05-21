Turkish police break up LGBTQ pride parade

Published by

Al-Araby

Police in Turkey broke up an LGBTQ pride parade at one the country’s top public universities and detained all of the participants Friday. Riot police entered Bogazici University and surrounded dozens of students who were waiving rainbow flags and calling for tolerance. They arrested the students one by one and led them into police buses with their hands cuffed behind them. A small group of students tried to resist arrest. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative government has banned LGBTQ parades since 2015, citing security concerns, “public sensitivities” and other issues. Autho…

Read More