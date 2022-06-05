2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List

Published by

PopCrush

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners will be revealed shortly! The awards show will air on Sunday (June 5), at 8 PM ET with winners being awarded the coveted golden popcorn trophy. This year, Vanessa Hudgens will host the telecast while Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award in addition to Jennifer Lopez being awarded the Generation Award. The event will take place in Los Angeles at the Barker Hangar. In addition to the awards show, MTV will also air the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special which will begin at 10 PM ET. Competition and reality television series will be…

