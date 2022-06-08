Kylie Minogue says legal battle with Kylie Jenner ‘had to be done’

Published by

Kylie Minogue says her legal battle with Kylie Jenner “had to be done”.

The 54-year-old singer successfully blocked the beauty mogul from trademarking the shared name five years ago, and now she has insisted the situation was “just business”.

Appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ this week, she told host Andy Cohen: “When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual.

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ hitmaker pointed out the pair “came to an agreement”.

At the time, Minogue’s lawyers provided the US Patent and Trademark Office with a list of reasons why the trademark shouldn’t be granted.

While Jenner was described as “a secondary reality television personality”, the singer was hailed as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as Kylie”.

Cohen asked if she had to call up the reality star’s mum Kris Jenner, and while the Australian musician didn’t, she’s up for meeting the famous family.

She added: “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

In 2014, Jenner applied to trademark ‘Kylie’ for her cosmetics and clothing business, but Minogue was already selling products like fragrances, clothing and furniture under the name.

In 2017, the Patent Office rejected the application, although it’s said she appealed the decision.

Minogue previously insisted she never expected the trademark dispute to cause such a sensation.

She said: “It’s hilarious that it caused such a kerfuffle.

“I think she has done amazingly well, but I think it’s just important that people know that there is room for more than one Kylie.”

And she has admitted in the past that she was upset when her legal team branded the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star a “secondary reality television personality”.

She added: “I was so upset when I heard that. I said, ‘Who said what?’ What I heard back was, ‘That’s lawyer speak.’ “