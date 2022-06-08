Polestar’s new electric SUV with 600 km range set for October launch

The Polestar3 SUV is only the beginning. The Swedish-Chinese joint venture is planning to launch a new car every year from now on. Stefan Isaksson/Polestar/dpa

Polestar’s selection of cars is growing, and the Swedish-Chinese electric car brand says it’s now planning to launch its first SUV in October, with several more models set to follow in the coming years.

The joint venture from Volvo and Geely has announced that its third car will be a five-seater electric SUV with self-driving potential, available for order before production starts in China and the USA in spring 2023.

The car does have a name – Polestar3 – but not much else: Polestar has not yet announced prices or given any concrete information on technical data such as performance or battery capacity.

But the makers are promising one key feature: a range of up to 600 kilometres. The car is also set to offer all-wheel drive powered by two motors.

In addition, the Polestar3 is supposed to have all the necessary sensors and software on board to be able to drive autonomously in the near future.

According to the makers, the Polestar3 marks the start of a series of unveilings, with one new model series to be launched to market every year in the coming years.