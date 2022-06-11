Pride month: Hong Kong’s voguing scene celebrates diversity without judgment

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Voguing, or ballroom culture, has taken root in Hong Kong, providing a safe space for the LGBT+ community to express their queerness. In May 2022, the Kiki Ball attracted queer performers and culture lovers to celebrate diversity without judgment. Voguing – which is characterised by highly stylised and flamboyant dance – originated in New York during drag competitions between the 1960s to 1980s. Two passionate performers document for HKFP how they prepared for the show and what the voguing scene means to them.

