Two white nationalists arrested in U-Haul have ties to a notorious right-wing lawmaker

Published by
Raw Story

By Travis Gettys Two of the white nationalists arrested after traveling to Idaho in a U-Haul truck have ties to a right-wing former state legislator from Washington. Mishael and Josiah Buster, two brothers from Spokane, were among 31 members of Patriot Front who traveled from various states to Coeur d’Alene, where police said they intended to provoke a violent clash during a LGBTQ+ pride event — which also drew an alternative “prayer walk” organized by former state Rep. Matt Shea, reported The Spokesman-Review. Shea, who was expelled from the House Republican caucus after he was found to have…

