UFC Fighter Reveals Hateful Messages Over Pride Month

Published by

The Spun

By Daniel Bates A gesture of support during UFC Vegas 56 quickly turned ugly for rising flyweight contender Jeff Molina. Molina earned a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov on Saturday. But much of the weekend conversation surrounding the fight stemmed from negative comments that Molina received over his decision to wear shorts celebrating Pride Month. “It’s not even about being an ally,” Molina said in his post-fight press conference. “I’m not saying I’m not, but just be a decent [expletive] person. Just be a decent human being.” “And judging someone and trying to justify it with relig…

Read More