Adele feels ‘mortified’ over Las Vegas residency

Adele finds the thought of letting down her fans to be “mortifying”.

The 34-year-old singer feels she failed her fans by postponing her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this year, and Adele addressed the issue during her BST Hyde Park performance on Friday (01.07.22).

The Grammy-winning star – who was performing her first UK gig in five years – told the crowd: “I know that a lot of things have happened with this album and I’m sure a lot of you feel that you’ve been let down and stuff, which is mortifying really and upsetting to me.

“But I take my singing very seriously and the last thing I would ever want to do is let people down but I had to do that, it just wasn’t right.”

Earlier this year, a source claimed Adele “will do everything she can” to reschedule her Las Vegas residency as soon as possible.

The singer was forced to postpone her shows at Caesars Palace after COVID hit her backstage team, but Adele is determined to reschedule the shows as quickly as possible, according to the insider.

The source said in January: “There are two slots in this year’s calendar, from the end of February to the start of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can’t work then it could be 2023 by the time they’re rescheduled.

“The rest of the weekend dates in the year are taken up by other acts including Sting and Rod Stewart.”

Adele has a jam-packed work schedule, but she’s determined to take to the stage in Las Vegas.

The insider added: “Adele’s schedule is mammoth and it makes rescheduling a challenge but she is devoted to her fans and will do everything she can to get them back in the diary quickly.”