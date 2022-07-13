Britney Spears Runs Out Of Gas In The Middle Of One Of L.A.’s Busiest Highways, Cops Called To Help: Report

MEGA

Britney Spears hit a bit of a bump in the road on her Tuesday night when she reportedly ran out of gas in the middle of one of L.A.’s busiest highways.

Law enforcement got a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, for a report about a white Mercedes blocking the third lane southbound on the 101, just north of Balboa Blvd. When the police arrived at the location, insiders told TMZ they found the princess of pop in the backseat of a passerby’s vehicle.

Spears reportedly explained to the cops that she ran out of gas while driving and that her car quit in the middle of the hectic highway. After the California Highway Patrol got traffic stopped, an officer was able to get in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes and steer the vehicle while she sat in the passenger seat. The car was then pushed to safety.

The cops noted the mother-of-two thanked them and said she was OK. The officers waited with the newlywed until her new husband, Sam Asgahri, came to pick her up.

Spears’ return to sunny California comes after the loved-up pair jetted off for their second honeymoon since saying “I Do” on June 9 at the pop star’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., property.

“Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life!” she captioned a video of her bikini-clad self posing in the water, with Spears taking off the bikini top in snippets. “This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane!!!”