‘Disloyal sleaze bag!’: Trump flips out on McConnell in late-night rant after Jan 6th hearing

Published by

Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni Former President Donald Trump went on a massive tirade late Thursday night after the House select committee on the Jan 6th riot concluded their latest public hearing, with Trump ending his night by trashing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a “disloyal sleaze bag!” After the committee displayed irrefutable evidence that the former president did nothing for three hours while watching on TV as rioters stormed the Capitol building, Trump appeared to be trying to place blame everywhere but in his own lap and included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in his Truth Soc…

Read More