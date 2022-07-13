Savannah Chrisley Posts About Being An Independent Woman As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing

mega

Savannah Chrisley is quickly learning that sometimes, all you have is yourself. As her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, face up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and more, the 24-year-old is reminding herself she has what it takes to make it on her own.

The blonde beauty hinted at her situation by reposing a quote on her Instagram Story.

“One of the most empowering things to be aware of is how many times you have carried yourself through things that at one point felt impossible,” the message reads. “Trust your strength. No one has been there for you like you have been there for you. See the power of that & let it help you continue to ride the waves.”

TODD CHRISLEY THANKS FANS FOR GIFTS FOLLOWING CONVICTION: ‘MUCH APPRECIATED’

Nonetheless, the reality star has also vowed to be there for her mom and dad every step of the way, as they plan to appeal the verdict.

“Please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” she explained in a previous social media upload. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

“Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose,” her note continued. “So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over.”

The legal woes haven’t stopped Chrisley from pursuing her passions, as she recently took to Instagram to show off some new products being released under her Sassy by Savannah line. She also revealed she’ll be more candid about everything going on in her life in a new podcast episode, teasing the material will be “completely unfiltered.”

However, it’s unclear whether the star will return to TV: though new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are currently airing, USA Network hasn’t commented on whether they’ll go through a planned tenth season.