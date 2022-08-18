Cruise review, Apollo Theatre: As fresh and relevant as It’s A Sin

Published by

City AM

By Adam Bloodworth Cruise is one of only a handful of West End openings this August, so thank goodness it’s a hit. A lucky few were already privy to how good Cruise is, with the show making headlines in July 2021 when it opened as the first post-pandemic West End production. “I knew that a solo show would be eminently fundable because the overheads are very low,” Holden told me when the show opened. He was right, but this second run, upgraded from the 494-seater Duchess Theatre to the 775-seater Apollo, proves this one-man show is worth funding not just in a crisis, but in ordinary times when …

Read More