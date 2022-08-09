Donald Trump’s Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Claims She Watched Him ‘Rip Up’ & ‘Throw Out’ Documents

mega

Just hours after Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI, his former press secretary Stephanie Girsham spoke out to confirm the 76-year-old “did not handle classified documents properly” throughout his time as the POTUS.

Grisham worked for Trump from July 2019 to April 2021.

“I sat in an airplane with him, watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up and put some in his pocket,” she recalled. “Because I remember specifically thinking: ‘Why do those go in his pocket?'”

Her claims are similar to those made by White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who claims in her upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, that the father-of-five used to flush documents down the toilet.

In January, Trump had to give over 15 boxes of paperwork to the National Archives, as the docs were transported from the White House to the Florida residence, which is illegal. However, he denied any wrongdoing.

“The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media,” he stated. “In fact, it was viewed as routine and ‘no big deal.’ In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years.”

While Grisham insisted she doesn’t know any secret info regarding the raid — which occurred while The Apprentice host was is New York — she believes something “big” is brewing.

“I think it could be about military operations. This is me speculating, I want to be clear,” she stated. But I could see the former President thinking they were cool, or fun. We were not a White House that followed the rules. And I can tell you that handling classified information was not something that was really impressed upon us on a daily basis, or weekly, or monthly.”

Grisham spoke about the scandal during a CNN interview.