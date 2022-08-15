Hollywood icon Gina Lollobrigida running for Senate in Italy

Hollywood legend Gina Lollobrigida will run for Senate in Italy’s election next month.

The 95-year-old actress-and-model and has put herself forward to front the new Eurosceptic party Italia sovrana e popolare (ISP) in the city of Latina, near to Rome, for the Sovereign and Popular Italy alliance, which opposes Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, the Italian daily la Repubblica reports.

The alliance has called for Italy to exit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union.

The ‘Hotel Paradiso’ star – who became an international sex symbol of Hollywood’s Golden Era of Film in the 50s and 60s – is running alongside attorney Antonio Ingroia, who, in 2009, became deputy chief anti-mafia prosecutor of Palermo, Sicily.

According to The Times newspaper, Ingroia – who announced he would run to become Prime Minister of Italy at the head of the Civil Revolution coalition in 2019 – said: “Gina will be a great ambassador for Italy.”

The photojournalist and former Miss Italy – who secured a major scoop by getting a one-on-one interview with late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the 70s – previously ran for European Parliament in 1999, for the Democratici party.

And Lollobrigida’s latest run comes just a few weeks after she celebrated her 95th birthday on July 4.

The election will take place on September 25.

Lollobrigida – the daughter of a furniture maker – moved into photojournalism in the 70s after a dazzling movie career, which saw her star alongside the likes of the late Sir Sean Connery and Humphrey Bogart.