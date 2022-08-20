Paramount working on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off

Paramount Pictures is working on a ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ spin-off.

The 1986 teen movie written, co-produced, and directed by John Hughes and starring Matthew Broderick as a high school slacker who skips school, with two of his friends is set for an update, from the creators of ‘Cobra Kai’, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film ‘Sam and Victor’s Day Off’ will follow two new characters on the same day that Ferris (Broderick) and his pals Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipped school.

‘Cobra Kai’s Jon Hurwtiz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are producing the film, while their head of development Dina Hillier executive produces.

Bill Posley is set to write the screenplay, while a director has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Matthew, 60, previously revealed he almost turned down the starring role in the classic movie.

He said: “I thought [the script] was great, and I had a teeny hesitation because having just done [the plays] ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and ‘Biloxi Blues’.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I’m talking to the audience, just like in these plays’ … and even in [the 1985 movie] ‘Ladyhawke’ he talks to the camera a bit.

“You know, when you’re young or starting out you think, “I have to do something different.

‘My memory is, before I had hung up the phone, my agent was like behind me in the room, saying, ‘Yes, you should do it.’

“He flew to New York. ‘I’ll see you tomorrow. Let’s just not talk about it anymore now, I’ll see you tomorrow,’ and he came and was suddenly in the room with me, saying, ‘Yeah, I do think you should do it.'”