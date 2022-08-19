Catching UP With Randy Rainbow Who Sums Up the Case Against Donald Jessica Trump: And More Recent Dispatches

Randy addresses the obvious Trump meltdown and makes the case for Garland.

okay everyone welcome back to the

january 6th hearings which will finally

determine the criminal culpability of

former fake president

donald jessica trump

now let’s go to some behind-the-scenes

dvd extras from his pre-recorded address

to the nation on january 7th

okay whenever you’re ready sweetie and

we are rolling everyone please clear

this up we’re rolling thank you okay mr

president you’re on in five you got this

three two i would like to begin by

addressing the heinous attack yesterday

sing out louise but this election is now

over

congress has certified the results i

don’t want to say the election’s over i

just want to say just say you’re a big

fat loser my only goal was to ensure the

integrity of the vote

i would like to begin by addressing the

heinous attack yesterday

yesterday’s a hard word for me

yesterday

such a complicated word to say

when his dentures start to slip away

he’s not okay

plain to see

how he screwed with our democracy

binging big macs while he watched tv

this just stayed on

our history

when

the

lords came through they were blue

instead of

[Music]

this guy

does it really take the fbi

to verify

i’m joined now by the man everyone’s

talking about attorney general garland

judy seditious conspiracy espionage bad

hair

what the hell is it gonna take to nail

this guy

no pressure the justice department has

been doing the most wide-ranging

investigation in its history well step

on it sis cause he’s getting ready to

announce and we cannot let him be

president again

i’m running out of show tunes the

justice department has from the

beginning been moving urgently to bring

to justice everybody who’s criminally

responsible for interfering with the

peaceful transfer of power

[Music]

[Music]

grab the wheel and try to crash the

country history

on that awful january

[Applause]

when they broke into his property for

[Music]

this country down the toilet yesterday

please don’t take us back to yesterday

get your together dlj and prosecute

like yesterday

please

we will have the evidence step on it

Words of wisdom from Randy Rainbow’s Grandmother and Alan Menken