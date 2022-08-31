Sigourney Weaver has no plans to retire.

The 72-year-old actress had her breakthrough role as Ellen Scott in sci-fi hit ‘Alien’ back in 1979 and with multiple projects currently on the go, is ‘happier’ in her career than ever before.

She said: ‘Well, I do five projects coming out. I would hope to [not retire] because I probably enjoy it more now than ever. I’m fine that I might be the oldest person on the set. Yes, I always have to go through a period of, ‘Oh my god, it’s happening again.’ But then, I get the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live. And it’s the most exhilarating thing in the world.’

The ’Abduction’ star is currently filming a role in ‘Avatar 2’ and – although she is unable to disclose too much about the sequel to the 2009 3D epic – teased that director James Cameron has cast her in a ‘goofy’ role because of how well he knows her.

She told Interview: ‘So ‘Avatar’ I can’t really talk about, but I would say that it’s the biggest stretch I get to play in every possible way. I think if Jim Cameron didn’t know me really well, he wouldn’t have cast me as something as goofy as this. I had to work in a completely different way to play this character, a very physical way.

‘Then I’m in a Paul Schrader film, ‘Master Gardener’, and I get to have a love triangle with Joel Edgerton and Quintessa Swindell. I also have something else coming out next spring from Amazon, where I play a woman who runs a flower farm that is also a refuge for women escaping domestic abuse. It’s based on a great book called ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’.’

Outside of film, Sigourney is due to take to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in an opera called ‘The Valkyrie Act III.’

She added: ‘I’m coming out to do an opera for a day at the Hollywood Bowl. It’s ‘The Valkyrie, Act III.’ We’re going to have flying saucers coming in over the Bowl, and it’s going to be a crazy thing that Yuval Sharon is doing with [Gustavo] Dudamel.’