Britney Spears: Jennifer Lopez would never be treated the way I was

Britney Spears says Jennifer Lopez would “never” be treated the way she was during her conservatorship.

The 40-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for 13 years was terminated back in 2021 and took to social media on Sunday (25.09.22) to allege that someone of similar stature like the ‘Hustlers’ actress would never have to endure the kind of rules she had to.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through … what the f*** do you think she would do … her family would NEVER allow that.”

The ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker went on to allege that her family had “locked her up” before reposting an old post where she referenced the lyrics of her deubt single ‘…Baby One More Time’ as she claimed rules of her conservatorship meant that she was forbidden from performing remixes of her signature song on tour.

She added: “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted … it’s ruined for me … but that wasn’t the worst part … the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for four months. Jesus Christ.

“Here’s me playing at my house with a different version of “Baby One More Time” … the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f****** sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!! The first three tours I ever did EACH song was a remix so the sound was new for my fans … it was what I was known for … for 13 years I wanted remixes to my songs during the conservatorship … to make the songs and feel new.(sic)”