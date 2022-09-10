Critics again forced to remind ‘complete sycophant’ Mike Pence Trump ‘wanted to see you hanged by a violent mob’

Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash,The New Civil Rights Movement Mike Pence is being mocked and highly criticized for attacking President Joe Biden and the primetime speech he delivered more than a week ago. Pence, who is clearly positioning himself for another run at the White House, this time on the top of the ticket, went after the President’s remarks in which he urged Americans to “defend” and “protect” democracy, while warning them that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to the republic. Despite what the pundits, CNN and Fox News hosts, and far right wing media say, President Biden was very clear in his commen…

Read More