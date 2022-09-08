Dozens of Pennsylvania state troopers under investigation for posing for Trump photo while in uniform

Published by

Raw Story

By Brad Reed Dozens of state troopers are being investigated after they posed in uniform for a photo with former President Donald Trump, which may have violated rules about troopers taking part in political activities without first getting permission. Penn Live reports that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe has launched a probe into the photo, which Trump has made the featured picture on his Truth Social profile even though it was supposed to have been a private photo. As Penn Live notes, the photo raises questions “about whether the photo violated department policies that require approval for officer…

Read More