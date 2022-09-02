GOP sees ‘financial hole’ after Sheldon Adelson’s widow stops shoveling big money to their candidates: report

Published by

Raw Story

By Brad Reed Republicans for decades have relied on the late billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson to fund congressional and presidential races — but now the money spigot he once provided appears to have dried up. Bloomberg News reports that Adelson’s widow, Miriam Adelson, has been hesitant to fork over the massive sums her husband provided prior to his death in early 2021, leaving what the publication describes as a “financial hole” for the GOP. In fact, the only money Adelson has given this year has been a $5 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electin…

Read More