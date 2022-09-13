‘How much more obvious can it get?’ QAnon believers ecstatic over Trump’s endorsement in latest meme

Published by

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On Tuesday, VICE reported that QAnon adherents are rejoicing over former President Donald Trump’s increasingly open embrace of their movement, symbols, and slogans. “Trump shared a picture of himself wearing a Q lapel pin, overlaid with the QAnon phrases ‘The Storm is Coming’ and ‘WWG1WGA,’ on his Truth Social account on Monday evening. The post had been originally shared on Truth Social by an account called ‘Patriots in Control,’ before Trump re-shared it,” reported David Gilbert. “‘How much more obvious can it get?’ one QAnon follower asked in the QAnon-focus Great Awakeni…

Read More