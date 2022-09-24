‘It’s Time To Get Even’: Former ‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer Working On Explosive Tell-All, Hit List Includes Ex-Pal Katie Couric

Mega

Fired Today anchor Matt Lauer is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he’ll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book this year.

“For the past five years, Matt’s kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it’s time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus,” an insider dished to RadarOnline.com.

Topping his hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric.

Katie Couric Trashes Matt Lauer, Calls Him ‘Reckless’ & ‘Disgusting’ In Tense Interview

Mega

“He’s been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he’s done while exacting revenge against others,” spilled the spy. “He knows he has little chance of a TV comeback, so he’s really got nothing to lose.”

Lauer was unceremoniously booted from the popular morning gabfest in November 2017 after being accused of preying on women, including an accusation he raped a co-worker at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The ex-Today host denied all the accusations and a source said he now believes his scandalous behavior is ancient history.

Mega

Lauer’s toxic tell-all comes in the wake of his doomed relationship with PR professional Shamin Abas. The sex pest has been sulking in the shadow of his scandal-stalled TV career as Abas continues her rise as a shining superstar in the business.

Sources told RadarOnline that Lauer fears his dynamic executive sweetie, 53, will ditch him as she’s snagged another high-profile client.

“Shamin’s PR business is doing really well, and she doesn’t have as much time for Matt as she used to,” squealed an insider.

“When they first started dating, Matt had the edge and thought the universe revolved around him, but now the tables have turned. Shamin’s not treating him like the top dog anymore. She’s busier than ever — and Matt doesn’t like it.”

Mega

Lauer’s life crumbled in 2017 following the accusations against him. Not only did he get axed from his $30 million-a-year network gig, but his 21-year marriage to Annette Roque also exploded.