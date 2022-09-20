Kelly Clarkson felt ‘freaked out’ by her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson felt “freaked out” to be “cemented in history” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 40-year-old pop star shot to fame back in 2002 when she won the inaugural series of ‘American Idol’ and has been given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles located outside the Dolby Theater where the reality singing competition was filmed.

Asked what it felt like to be “cemented in history”, she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Wow, how you just said it kind of freaked me out, that’s crazy. I didn’t really think about it like, that but it’s incredible. I mean, you know, you’ve seen these pictures since you were a kid, with all these major people that influenced you artistically in your life, and it’s cool to be a part of that.”

The ‘Behind These Hazel Eyes’ hitmaker is the 2,733rd person to be honoured with the star on the landmark tourist destination, joining the likes of screen legends Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland as well as fellow pop icons Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera but thinks it is “awesome” to have been cemented in between ‘Harry Potter’ actor Daniel Radcliffe and ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘Because of You’ songstress – who has sold more than 25 million records since her victory on the ABC show – was reunited with original ‘American Idol’ judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson for the ceremony on Monday (19.09.22) and gave a speech where she thanked the three music moguls for being “honest” with her as they guided her to stardom.

She said: “From the beginning, with ‘Idol, all three of you were very honest with me…I just wanted to say thank you, to be surrounded — even my band on the road, my family, like last night, we’re listening to my new album and telling me what they love, what they don’t love — and I have people like that, and I think it’s important to have not just ‘yes’ people, but people that actually love you, and care about you and give their honest advice, and I’ve always welcomed.

“And I think that is why I’m here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you, and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true.”