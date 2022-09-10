Dolly Parton is an inspiration to all women, says Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson thinks Dolly Parton is “an inspiration to all women”.

The 40-year-old singer has joined forces with Dolly, 76, to record a brand-new duet version of ‘9 to 5’ – which Dolly first released as a single in 1980 – and Kelly has heaped praise on the music icon.

She shared: “I am so honoured that Dolly asked me to re-imagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5’, with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!”

Kelly relished the experience of working with the award-winning country singer.

In a statement, she joked: “I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Similarly, Dolly also loved the experience of working with Kelly, admitting that she can make any song “come alive”.

She said: “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it.”

Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed that she plans to explore her split from Brandon Blackstock on her new album.

The ‘Behind These Hazel Eyes’ hitmaker confirmed that some of her new material will focus on the breakdown of her marriage.

Kelly – who has River, eight, and Remington, six, with her ex-husband – said: “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard. My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’

“A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, ‘I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it’, and it’s just taken some time to do that.”