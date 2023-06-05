Kelly Clarkson Looks Stunning in Pride-Themed, Makeup Free Video

@kellyclarkson/instagram

Kelly Clarkson looked stunning as she showed off her bare, glowing skin in a makeup-free Instagram Live this past weekend.

While also revealing that she would not be going on tour this year due to work and family responsibilities, the “Because of You” singer also showed her support for her LGBTQ+ fans by using a Pride-themed filter.

“I love this. I was looking at the filters and it’s June! It’s pride month, ya’ll. So I was like, ‘alright with the rainbow,'” she said during a Saturday, June 3, Instagram update.

She added that she also liked the fun filter because her daughter is “obsessed with rainbows” and that both of her children — Remington, 7, and River, 8, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock — just really like “a bunch of color.”

Fans flooded the comment section with praise and compliments for The Kelly Clarkson Show host, thanking her for her open support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Thanks for the pride wishes 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 love your voice and your heart ❤️ 💙 💜 💖” one user wrote, while another added, “Loves it! Thanks for holding down us LGBTQ fans queen!! 🏳️‍🌈”

“Thanks for repping pride month Kelly!” a third said, and a fourth penned, “You are so authentic…. Love your personality ❤️❤️.”

This social media update comes weeks after Clarkson was hit with claims that her popular, daytime talk show was a “traumatizing” and toxic work environment behind-the-scenes.

“I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'” one former employee claimed at the time, and a second source alleged producers purposely kept how “unhappy” her staff was from the musician.

The mother-of-two later responded to the allegations saying, “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she noted. “As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in [New York] is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”