A new artificial intelligence recycling technology can sort plastics on its own.

The technology – of which little is known – will reportedly use artificial intelligence to help programs to sort plastics in an effort to stop recyclable materials going to landfill sites.

Dr. Xu Wang of the University of Technology Sydney School of Electrical and Data Engineering told HydrogenFuelNews.com: “The recycling process is quite complicated. If you go to the supermarket or for the daily recycling you need to know how to properly place all the recyclable (items), like bottles or others, into the right bins. You need to know the labels, know the icons.”

The outlet went on to allege that bin uses a spectrum of different forms of recycling technology including robotics, machine vision and artificial intelligence.

Wang added: “This machine can classify different (types) of waste including glasses, metal cans and plastics!”