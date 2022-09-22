This Just In… People Predict Your D – Energy From Your D – Pic; People Make Similar Matches of Penis Types to Personality Traits, Study Finds

Published by

PsyPost

(For more science videos, follow Dr. M the Science Femme on Instagram or subscribe to her Patreon.) People make assumptions about men’s personality traits and behaviors based on pictures of their genitalia, according to new research published in Sexuality & Culture. The study found that positive personality traits tend to be associated with wider and longer penises with trimmed pubic hair. Narrower and shorter penises, in contrast, are associated with neuroticism. “This topic really came out conversations with single colleagues and friends who were going through online dating and exchanging ex…

Read More